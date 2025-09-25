TÜRKİYE
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat says American investors are eyeing Türkiye as a growing hub for supply chains and production, with bilateral trade expected to hit $40 billion this year.
Omer Bolat says Turkish and American business leaders held extensive talks on bilateral trade, investment opportunities, energy, and tourism. / AA
September 25, 2025

Türkiye and the United States are “on the verge of a leap forward” in their relations, with growing momentum to translate diplomatic goodwill into expanded investment and trade, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said during meetings in New York.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, where he accompanied President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Bolat said Turkish and American business leaders and financiers held extensive talks on bilateral trade, investment opportunities, energy, and tourism.

“There was a very positive atmosphere here,” Bolat said. “Our American counterparts praised Türkiye’s economic reforms, stability, and growth trajectory. Almost all of them expressed concrete plans to expand their investments.”

‘A reliable hub for supply chains, logistics, and production’

Bolat underscored that Türkiye’s rapid economic growth over the past two decades has established the country as a reliable hub for supply chains, logistics, and production in the Eurasia region. “Foreign investors are eager to make Türkiye their centre of operations,” he said.

Last year, Türkiye-US trade volume exceeded $35 billion, a figure expected to approach $40 billion in 2025. The minister said both governments remain committed to the ambitious goal of reaching $100 billion.

Bolat also pointed to recent progress on trade disputes, recalling that the US imposed tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminium in 2018, prompting Türkiye to respond with countermeasures. Those barriers are now easing: Washington lifted additional financial obligations on 21 Turkish product groups earlier this week.

“We are working to secure better market access and maintain an advantageous position against competing countries,” Bolat noted, adding that Türkiye has benefited from relatively lower reciprocal tariffs since April.

The minister highlighted that the US is Türkiye’s second-largest foreign investor and exporter, with more than 2,000 American firms already active in the Turkish market, creating “hundreds of thousands of jobs”.

“Our goal is simple: boosting trade and investment to raise living standards in Türkiye,” Bolat said. “The United States, as the world’s largest importer, is a vital partner in that effort.”

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
