Türkiye could stand to benefit from US tariff hikes that are shaking global markets, according to a report released on Tuesday by the National Intelligence Academy, which carries out research in security and strategy.

The study, titled “US Tariffs in an Era of Global Uncertainty: Strategic Opportunities and Risks for Türkiye”, said Washington’s protectionist trade policies under President Donald Trump’s second term have intensified since 2024, deepening unpredictability in global commerce.

Despite this volatility, Türkiye was identified as “positively differentiated,” facing tariffs around 15 percent—lower than many peers—giving it an edge in key sectors such as defence, automotive, chemicals, and textiles.

The report stressed that Türkiye’s strategic location, young workforce, and competitive costs could help anchor long-term gains if backed by macroeconomic stability, low inflation, and stronger R&D investment.

Expanding export credits, reinforcing trade diplomacy, and prioritising green and digital transformation were listed as essential for securing sustainable growth.

US is at the centre of global instability

According to the report, America’s constantly revised tariffs are undermining predictability in world trade, with ripple effects on growth, employment, and inflation.