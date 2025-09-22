TÜRKİYE
$100B trade volume target between Türkiye, US 'continues to be our common goal': Erdogan
Türkiye-US defence industry cooperation must be freed from obstacles, restrictions as soon as possible in line with the spirit of the alliance, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the Turkish Investment Conference in a sectoral roundtable format in New York. / AA
15 hours ago

The $100 billion trade volume target between Türkiye and the US "continues to be our common goal," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking at a Turkish investment conference in New York organised by the Türkiye-US Business Council on Monday, Erdogan said he believes Ankara and Washington will reach a $100 billion trade target with the support of the private sector and new investment initiatives.

Türkiye-US defence industry cooperation must be freed from obstacles and restrictions as soon as possible in line with the spirit of the alliance, he said.

"We expect" the momentum in bilateral ties to accelerate by exploring cooperation opportunities in sectors including energy, cyber security and space, Erdogan highlighted.

"We continue to take steps to strengthen a transparent, competitive, secure market environment that will make Türkiye more attractive to investors," he noted.

Türkiye's strong logistics infrastructure, modern ports, and advanced highway and railway networks make it a strategic hub for investors, he added.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan: Türkiye's slogan of 'world is bigger than five', a vision for collective future

