The $100 billion trade volume target between Türkiye and the US "continues to be our common goal," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking at a Turkish investment conference in New York organised by the Türkiye-US Business Council on Monday, Erdogan said he believes Ankara and Washington will reach a $100 billion trade target with the support of the private sector and new investment initiatives.

Türkiye-US defence industry cooperation must be freed from obstacles and restrictions as soon as possible in line with the spirit of the alliance, he said.

"We expect" the momentum in bilateral ties to accelerate by exploring cooperation opportunities in sectors including energy, cyber security and space, Erdogan highlighted.