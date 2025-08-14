A new government report released has found nearly half of Australians online were victims of cybercrime in the past 12 months, with online abuse, identity theft, malware, and scams among the most common issues.

The report, compiled by the Australian Institute of Criminology based on surveys of over 10,000 internet users, found that 47.4 percent of respondents said they had been a victim of a cybercrime in the preceding 12 months, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

About 27 percent of respondents said they had been a victim of online abuse and harassment, 20.6 percent of malware, and 21.9 percent identity crime and misuse.

Almost two-thirds of respondents, 63.9 percent, said they had been a victim of at least one cybercrime in their lifetime.