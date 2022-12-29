Fast News

Video footage shared online shows massive ablaze at Grand Diamond City casino-hotel in Poipet, with some clips appearing to show people jumping from the burning building.

People gather on a ledge as a fire burns around them at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet on December 29, 2022. (AFP)

As many as 10 people have died in a fire at a Cambodian hotel-casino on the border of Thailand, police said.

The blaze at the Grand Diamond City casino-hotel in Poipet broke out late on Wednesday night at around 11:30 pm local (1630 GMT), Cambodian police said on Thursday.

A provisional police report seen by the AFP news agency said "about 10 people died and 30 people injured", adding that around 400 individuals were believed to be working at the casino.

Video footage shared online showed the massive complex ablaze, with some clips appearing to show people jumping from the burning building.

Local media reported that foreign nationals were inside the casino at the time of the fire.

Thailand coordinating closely

A Thai Foreign Ministry source said they were coordinating closely with local authorities, with the injured transferred to hospitals in Thailand's Sa Kaeo province.

"The authorities have been trying to control the fire including by sending in firetrucks from the Thai side," they said.

A volunteer with Thai rescue group the Ruamkatanyu Foundation said the blaze started on the first floor but spread quickly along the carpets, leaping up through the multi-storey building.

The Grand Diamond City is one of a number of casino-hotels clustered along the Thai-Cambodian border.

Source: AFP