There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties and authorities said they were making checks, especially in Garut, the town closest to the epicentre.

Displaced people are seen at a temporary shelter as they flee their house following an earthquake in Cianjur, West Java province, Indonesia, November 27, 2022. (Antara Foto/Yulius Satria Wijaya/ via Reuters [File Photo])

A magnitude 6.4 quake has hit Indonesia's West Java area at a depth of 118 kilometeres (73 miles), sending people running out of buildings, the country's geophysics agency BMKG said, adding that it had no tsunami potential.

The United States Geological Survey reported that the earthquake, which hit the island on Saturday, had a magnitude of 5.7.

The epicentre was located 18 km (11 mi) southeast of the West Java city of Banjar, according to USGS.

The quake was felt in capital Jakarta. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Authorities in Garut, a town some 50 km (30 mi) from the epicentre, said they were making checks.

Some residents of Bandung, West Java's province capital, said on social media they felt strong tremors.

Last month a shallow quake with a magnitude of 5.6 hit West Java's Cianjur, killing 331.

Weak infrastructure

Most of the victims of November's earthquake were killed as buildings collapsed or landslides were triggered.

The quake damaged more than 62,000 houses and forced more than 73,000 people to evacuate to at least 325 shelters, the country's disaster mitigation agency chief Suharyanto said.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

November's tremor was the deadliest in the archipelago nation since a 2018 quake and resulting tsunami killed more than 4,000 people on the island of Sulawesi.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies