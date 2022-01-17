Fast News

Darwin-based monitoring station reports another eruption, three days after eruption of an underwater volcano triggered a tsunami and blanketed the Pacific island with ash.

A plume rises over Tonga when the underwater volcano erupted in this satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite on January 15, 2022. (Reuters)

Another "large eruption" has been detected at the Tonga volcano, a Darwin-based monitoring station said, three days after a first eruption triggered tsunami waves around the Pacific.

The latest eruption was detected at 2210 GMT on Sunday, according to an alert by the Darwin Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre also said on Monday it had detected large waves in the area.

"This might be from another explosion of Tonga volcano. There are no known earthquakes of significant size to generate this wave."

Source: AFP