Almaty International Airport officials say there are survivors and emergency services are working at the crash site.

In this handout photo provided by the Emergency Situations Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, police and rescuers work on the site of a plane crash near Almaty International Airport, outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Handout/Emergency Situations Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan)

Kazakhstan government officials said at least 14 people died on Friday in the crash of a Bek Air plane in Kazakhstan.

"There are 14 dead at the (crash) site," Almaty city government said in a statement via its official channel on the Telegram messenger app.

It added that a further 35 patients were being treated in hospital in a "serious condition".

Officials are expecting the death toll to rise.

Emergency and security personnel are seen at the site of the plane crash near Almaty, Kazakhstan, December 27, 2019. (Reuters)

The aircraft had 100 passengers and crew abroad, and hit a concrete fence and a two-story building shortly after takeoff.

The airport said the plane lost attitude at 0122 GMT.

Almaty International Airport officials said there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash.

The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country's capital.

Police and rescuers work on the side of a plane crash near Almaty International Airport, outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (Reuters)

The aircraft was identified as a Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner.

The company manufacturing the aircraft went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of the Fokker-100 stopped the following year.

All Bek Air and Fokker-100 flights in Kazakhstan have been suspended pending the investigation of the crash, the country's authorities said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies