UK's envoy to United Nation says the mandate sends a clear message that the international community will not abandon Afghan women and girls as the Taliban continues to run the country.

The resolution calls on all relevant actors and stakeholders to coordinate with the mission in the implementation of its mandate. (Reuters Archive)

The United Nations Security Council has unanimously extended the mandate for its assistance mission in Afghanistan for a year.

The resolution extends the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) until March 17, 2024.

The resolution calls on all relevant Afghan political actors and stakeholders, as well as international actors to coordinate with the mission in the implementation of its mandate and to ensure the safety, security and freedom of movement of the UN and associated personnel throughout the country.

The 15-member council also voted on a second resolution requesting that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres conduct an independent assessment that provides recommendations for an integrated and coherent approach among different actors in the international community in order to address the current challenges facing Afghanistan.

"Today's unanimous decision to renew UNAMA's robust mandate sends a clear message: the international community will not abandon women and girls," UK's UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward told the Security Council after the adoption of the resolution.

The Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, followed by the disruption of international financial assistance, has left the worn-torn country in economic, humanitarian and human rights crises.

Women and girls have been deprived of their rights, including the right to education and disappeared from public life under the Taliban.

Thousands of women have since lost their jobs or were forced to resign from government institutions and the private sector. Girls have also been prevented from attending middle and high schools.

