European Council chief Charles Michel (C, up) is seen on a screen at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on March 25, 2021, during an European Union summit over video conference with the EU leaders. (AFP)

European Union leaders have agreed at a video summit that the bloc is prepared to boost cooperation with Turkey, provided a "current de-escalation is sustained," following a spike in tensions.

"The European Union is ready to engage with Turkey in a phased, proportionate and reversible manner to enhance cooperation in a number of areas of common interest and take further decisions at the European Council meeting in June," conclusions from the summit said on Thursday.

Leaders of the European virtually gathered to discuss the bloc's ties with Turkey and Russia as well as the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in a two-day summit.

De-escalation in Eastern Mediterranean

Relations with Turkey were on the table of the EU's 27 nations as the bloc plots a way forward after an alarming spike in tensions last year over Ankara's gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey and Greece have sparred over maritime boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean. Ankara has stressed negotiations towards fair sharing and a win-win agreement while decrying Athens' efforts to turn a bilateral issue into one between Turkey and the EU.

The bloc has been encouraged by the resumption of talks with Greece over a disputed maritime border and by plans to restart UN peace efforts for the divided island of Cyprus.

Visa-free travel

The heads of states and governments were expected to repeat their promises on updating the Customs Union between the bloc and Turkey, as well as granting visa-free travel for Turkish citizens if the relationship continues to improve.

Ankara has long pressed for modernisation of the EU-Turkey Customs Union, saying a new deal would benefit both sides.

The renewal of the 2016 EU-Turkey deal – or at least some new financial support for hosting the refugees – will also be on the agenda.

Refugee deal

Turkey also favours renewing the refugee deal.

However, it has said that while it upheld its end of the pact, the EU did not, including not fully providing $7.1 billion in aid and breaking pledges on visa liberalisation.

Turkey hosts some 3.7 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies