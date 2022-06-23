Fast News

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seeking more heavy firepower from allies to counter Russia on battlefields amid Moscow’s bombardments on Ukrainian cities as the conflict enters into the 120th day.

A man stands by a barricade made with destroyed police cars in Lysychansk on June 21, 2022, as Ukraine says Russian shelling has caused "catastrophic destruction" in the eastern industrial city, which lies just across a river from Severodonetsk, where Russian and Ukrainian troops have been locked in battle for weeks. (AFP)

Ukraine crisis sounds alarm for humanity — China

The conflict in Ukraine has “sounded an alarm for humanity,” Chinese leader Xi Jinping said, as China continues to assume a position of neutrality while backing its ally Russia.

“The Ukraine crisis has again sounded the alarm for humanity. Countries will surely end up in security hardships if they place blind faith in their positions of strength, expand military alliances, and seek their own safety at the expense of others," the official Xinhua News Agency quoted Xi as saying.

In other comments, Xi said imposing sanctions could act as a “boomerang” and a “double-edged sword,” and that the global community would suffer from “politicising, mechanising and weaponising” global economic trends and financial flows.

