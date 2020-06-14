Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 431,000 people worldwide since the outbreak started in China last year, according to tracking websites. Here are the developments for June 14:

People are wearing face masks inside the Jingshen seafood market which has been closed for business after new coronavirus infections were detected, in Beijing, China on June 12, 2020 (Reuters)

China records 57 new cases

China reported 57 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest daily figure since April, as concerns grow about a resurgence of the disease.

The National Health Commission said 36 of those were domestic infections in the capital Beijing, where a new cluster of infections has prompted lockdowns in several residential neighbourhoods.

Brazil registers 850,514 confirmed cases

Brazil has registered 850,514 confirmed cases of the virus and the total death toll reached 42,720, the Ministry of Health said.

Brazil registered 21,704 new cases over the last 24 hours and 892 deaths.

US reports 2,038,344 cases in total

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 2,038,344 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 22,317 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 711 to 114,625.

Algeria to further relax restrictions

Algeria will further relax its coronavirus lockdown, easing a curfew, allowing public transport to resume in the cities and reopening some more businesses, the government said.

The government will end the curfew in 19 provinces and shorten it in the remaining 29, including in the capital Algiers, the prime minister's office said.

It said buses and taxis in urban areas will also resume services with a limited number of passengers. Taxi drivers are ordered to take one client only.

Some businesses such as clothing and shoe shops, car rentals and hair salons will reopen. The government last week allowed the reopening of business such as men's barbershops and cattle markets.

Egypt confirms highest daily rise of cases and deaths

Egypt on Saturday confirmed 1,677 new coronavirus cases and 62 deaths, the health ministry said, the highest daily increase for both counts.

In total, the Arab world's most populous country has registered 42,980 cases including 1,484 deaths, the ministry said in a statement.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies