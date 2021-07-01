Fast News

Novel coronavirus has infected more than 182 million people and killed over 3.9 million. Here are the latest Covid-related developments for July 1:

Graves of people who recently died due to Covid-19 are seen at the cemetery of Nembro, near Bergamo, Italy May 13, 2020. (Reuters)

Thursday, July 1:

WHO warns of third coronavirus wave in Europe

Crowds at Euro 2020 football stadiums and in pubs and bars in host cities are driving the current rise in coronavirus infections in Europe, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

A 10-week decline in new coronavirus infections across the region has come to an end and a new wave of infections is inevitable if football fans and others drop their guard, according to WHO.

Last week, the number of new cases rose by 10 precent, driven by mixing of crowds in Euro 2020 host cities, travel and easing of social restrictions, WHO said.

“We need to look much beyond just the stadiums themselves,” WHO’s senior emergency officer, Catherine Smallwood, told reporters.

Pakistan suspends 70 paramilitary personnel for refusing vaccine

A Pakistan province has suspended 70 paramilitary troops without pay after they refused to receive Covid-19 vaccines, officials said.

The group were suspended in southern Balochistan province on Wednesday "after repeated written warnings and verbal requests" to get the jabs, said Habib Ahmed Bangalzai, a senior local official.

"They will also not get their salaries," Bangalzai added.

Fiji's outbreak surges as gov't resists lockdown

Fiji has reported a record 431 new daily coronavirus cases as an outbreak of the highly contagious delta variant continued to grow.

Health authorities have reported nearly 5,000 cases and 22 deaths since the outbreak in the South Pacific nation began two months ago.

The government of the island nation of nearly 1 million people has resisted calls for a full lockdown as leaders try to protect an economy that last year contracted by 19 percent as international tourism evaporated.

Israel scrambles to curb jump in infections

Israel, a world leader in vaccinations, has reported its highest daily infection rate in three months as it scrambles to contain the spread of the new delta variant.

Authorities are racing to vaccinate children and are considering tighter travel restrictions at the country's main airport.

The Health Ministry on Thursday reported 307 new cases on Wednesday, the highest in nearly three months and a rise from 293 newly-diagnosed cases a day earlier. The health ministry reportedly expects those numbers to jump in coming days, raising concerns that Israel is plunging back toward a crisis.

Russia posts record virus deaths for third day running

Russia has reported 672 virus deaths over the past 24 hours, according to a government tally, setting a pandemic high of fatalities for the third day in a row.

The country is battling a surging outbreak driven by the highly infectious Delta variant and worsened by a lagging jab drive, with President Vladimir Putin urging Russians on national television Wednesday to get vaccinated.

The daily death toll released Thursday topped Wednesday's record of 669 and Tuesday's of 652.

Bangladesh army patrols streets in strict lockdown

The Bangladesh army and police have patrolled empty streets as a strict week-long Covid-19 lockdown began, with people confined to their homes except for emergencies and to buy essentials.

The government has said the South Asian nation of 168 million people is seeing an "alarming and dangerous" rise in cases, blamed largely on the highly infectious Delta variant.

Hospitals are struggling, particularly in areas bordering India where the strain was first detected. Some rural towns have recorded infection rates of 70 percent.

Tourists land in no-quarantine Phuket despite Thailand the surge

The first international travellers havetouched down in the holiday hotspot of Phuket under a quarantine-free scheme, as Thailand tries to reboot its battered tourism industry while also enduring its worst coronavirus outbreak.

Tourism makes up almost a fifth of the Thai economy, and the pandemic has led to its worst performance since the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

The kingdom is pinning hopes for a much-needed revival on the so-called "Phuket sandbox" – a model that will allow vaccinated travellers to visit without quarantine.

Japan likely to extend curbs in Tokyo as infections rise

Japan is likely to extend by two weeks or more coronavirus containment measures in the greater Tokyo area, four government sources said, as infection numbers creep up less than a month before the Summer Olympics start.

Japan's capital and three neighbouring prefectures are among areas under a 'quasi' state of emergency set to run through July 11, but a recent uptick in infections has officials leaning towards keeping restrictions in place - a move that could affect the number of spectators allowed int o Olympic venues, the sources said.

India reports 48,786 cases

India has reported 48,786 new cases during the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed, with the active caseload at 523,257.

Meanwhile the South Asian country reported 1,005 more deaths from the disease.

Indonesia reports record cases and deaths

Indonesia has reported 24,836 new virus infections and 504 deaths, both record daily highs.

Indonesia's total cases and deaths are 2,203,108 and 58,995 respectively.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 892 – RKI

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany has increased by 892 to 3,729,033, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by 63 to 90,938, the tally showed.

Biden falls short on goal of sharing 80M vaccines

President Joe Biden came up well short on his goal of delivering 80 million doses of vaccines to the rest of the world by the end of June as a host of logistical and regulatory hurdles slowed the pace of US vaccine diplomacy.

Although the Biden administration has announced that about 50 countries and entities will receive a share of the excess vaccine doses, the US has shipped fewer than 24 million doses to 10 recipient countries.

The White House says more will be sent in the coming days and stresses that Biden has done everything in his power to meet the commitment.

It's not for lack of doses. All the American shots are ready to ship, the White House said. Rather, it's taking more time than anticipated to sort through a complex web of legal requirements, health codes, customs clearances, cold-storage chains, language barriers and delivery programs. Complicating matters even further is that no two shipments are alike.

One country requires an act of its Cabinet to approve the vaccine donation, others require inspectors to conduct their own safety checks on the US doses, and still others have yet to develop critical aspects of their vaccine distribution plans to ensure the doses can reach people's arms before they spoil.

Highly contagious Delta variant gaining ground in US

The highly transmissible Delta variant, first identified in India, has become the most prevalent variant among new cases in the United States, according to California-based genomics company Helix.

The company's computer models indicate that Delta now accounts for around 40 percent of new US cases, Dr. William Lee, vice president of science at Helix, said in a statement.

The models, based on 27,717 virus samples from 687 counties across the US, also indicated that the worrisome Gamma variant, first identified in Brazil, accounts for about 15 percent of new cases.

Helix researchers have noted occasional cases of an "offspring" variant of Delta called Delta-plus, but they "aren't seeing any evidence suggesting that these are driving the growth of Delta around the country yet," Lee said.

Earlier in June, the researchers reported on the medical website medRxiv ahead of peer review that the percentage of new cases due to the variant first identified in Britain, known as Alpha, had dropped from 70 percent in mid-April 2021 to 42 percent six weeks later.

Now, Lee said, Alpha "is down to around 20 percent."

He added that his team has submitted an update to the previous medRxiv preprint and is waiting for approval.

World Bank boosts vaccine funding for developing nations

The World Bank announced it has increased its vaccine fund for developing countries to $20 billion.

In addition, the bank's private financing arm secured a $710 million package for a South African vaccine manufacturer to ramp up production, the institution announced.

"Together the actions announced today on vaccine production, deployment and financing will save lives, boost economic recovery and help ensure the people in the developing countries have a chance to prosper," World Bank Group President David Malpass told reporters.

The $20 billion is available through 2022 to finance vaccine distribution as well as cold chains and training health workers, the bank said in a statement.

As of Wednesday the bank had distributed $4.4 billion to 51 developing nations, half of which in the form of grants or low-cost loans.

CureVac vaccine records only 48 percent efficacy in final trial

Germany's CureVac announced that final trial results showed its vaccine had an efficacy rate of just 48 percent, far lower than those developed by mRNA rivals BioNTech and Moderna.

The poor outcome had been expected after disappointing interim results were released earlier this month.

CureVac said its vaccine did slightly better among people aged 18 to 60 than among older age groups, with efficacy climbing to 53 percent.

The company said its trial was complicated by the prevalence of numerous variants.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies