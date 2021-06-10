Fast News

Coronavirus has killed more than 3.76 million people and infected over 175 million globally. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for June 10:

FILE PHOTO: A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021. (Dado Ruvic / Reuters)

Thursday, June 10:

Pfizer to provide US with 500 million vaccines

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech have said they have agreed to supply the US government with 500 million doses of their Covid-19 vaccine to donate to countries in need over the next two years.



The two drugmakers will provide 200 million doses in 2021 and 300 million doses in the first half of 2022, which the United States will then distribute to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union, they said.

The shots, which will be produced at Pfizer’s US production sites, will be provided at a not-for-profit price.

“Our partnership with the US government will help bring hundreds of millions of doses of our vaccine to the poorest countries around the world as quickly as possible,” said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla.

India records world's single-day death toll

India has reported the highest single-day death toll from the virus in the world, at 6,148, after a big eastern state revised its figures to account for people who succumbed to the disease at home or in private hospitals.

The health department of Bihar, one of India's poorest states, revised its total death toll on Wednesday to more than 9,400 from about 5,400.

The United States had recorded 5,444 deaths on February12.

India's total caseload now stands at 29.2 million after rising by 94,052 in the past 24 hours, while total fatalities are at 359,676, according to data from the health ministry.

Taiwan reports 263 new infections

Taiwan has reported 263 new domestic cases of Covid-19, down from the previous day's figure of 274.

Indonesian palm plantations urged to tighten curbs

The Indonesian palm oil association (GAPKI) is urging palm oil plantations to tighten virus protocols in the country's top-producing province of Riau after a surge in infections in the area.

The Southeast Asian country is the world’s top producer of palm oil used in everything from soap to ice cream and fuel with exports in 2020 estimated at about $23 billion.

Riau is located on Sumatra island and accounts for 3.38 million hectares (8.35 million acres), or about a fifth of the country's 16.38 million hectares of palm oil plantations.

The province has seen a surge in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, reporting an average of around 522 cases per day since May 16, and ranking among the worst-hit provinces.

Germany reports 3,187 more cases

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 3,187 to 3,709,129.

The reported death toll rose by 94 to 89,585, the data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

Asia's synthetic drug trade expanded amid pandemic

Drug traffickers in East and Southeast Asia found ways to evade curbs to boost trade and diversify production, with Cambodia emerging as a large scale source for methamphetamine.

The trafficking of methamphetamine or meth, by far the region's most popular drug, suffered a short-lived disruption during the height of the pandemic but rebounded to a higher level than a year before, the UN Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in a report.

Authorities in Asia seized a record of almost 170 tonnes of meth last year, up 19% from 2019, the report said.

Two Australian states on alert after infected woman's interstate travel

Two Australian states are on alert after an infected woman and her husband traveled from Victoria, the epicentre of country's latest outbreak, through the states of New South Wales and into Queensland, visiting dozens of sites enroute.

Authorities in New South Wales and Queensland are rushing to trace close contacts and locate virus hotspots.

The couple may face criminal charges for breaching border restrictions.

The 44-year-old woman tested positive for the virus once in Queensland, authorities said and her husband has since tested positive.

Queensland state Health Minister Yvette D'Ath told reporters in Brisbane that the couple's tests suggested they were likely at the end of their infectious period.

China reports 21 new cases

China has reported 21 new cases in the mainland , up from 16 cases a day earlier.

Of the new cases, six were local transmissions from the southern province of Guangdong, the National Health Commission said.

China also reported 27 new asymptomatic infections, compared with nine a day earlier. China does not classify symptomless infections as confirmed cases.

China has a total of 91,337 confirmed infections. Its death toll stood unchanged at 4,636.

Child labour swells for first time in two decades: UN

The world has marked the first rise in child labour in two decades and the coronavirus crisis threatens to push millions more youngsters toward the same fate, the United Nations said.

In a joint report, the International Labour Organization and the UN children's agency UNICEF said the number locked in child labour stood at 160 million at the start of 2020 –– an increase of 8.4 million in just four years.

South Korea considers vaccinating workers at major companies

South Korea is considering plans to vaccinate workers at key businesses including chip and electronics firms to prevent disruptions to production, the Maeil Business Newspaper reported, citing government and industry sources.

The Labour Ministry has sent letters to companies including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, SK Hynix Inc and LG Electronics Inc seeking information on their Covid-19 vaccination needs, the report said.

The government had no immediate comment on the report.

Australia's Victoria state records slight rise in Covid-19 cases

Australia's Victoria state has said new locally acquired cases of Covid-19 rose slightly as state capital, Melbourne, prepares to come out of a two-week hard lockdown to contain its latest virus outbreak.

Melbourne will exit the lockdown as planned on Thursday night, although some restrictions on travel and gatherings would likely remain for another week.

Four new locally acquired cases were reported on Thursday, versus one case a day earlier, taking the total infections in the latest outbreak to 90.

Mexico reports 3,855 new coronavirus cases, 253 more deaths

Mexico has reported 3,855 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 253 more fatalities, bringing total infections to 2,441,866 and the death toll to 229,353, according to Health Ministry data.

Separate government data recently published suggested the real death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

