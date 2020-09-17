Fast News

The launch of the Women ART Peace Programme comes as the UN75 global governance forum held a virtual meeting to explore ways in which to achieve sustainable development goals.

A migrant woman sits at an abandoned building in Edirne, near the Turkish-Greek border, March 6, 2020 (AP)

The Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies (CHS) has launched the Women ART Peace Programme, a project under the wing of UN75 Global Governance Forum, that seeks to boost representation of women in peacebuilding within both grassroots and policy levels.

Bringing together individuals hailing from NGOs, research centres and stakeholders in government from Sudan, Libya, Afghanistan and Yemen, the programme seeks to utilise a range of ideas and networks to further an inclusive UN and accomplish sustainable development, human rights, peace and a stable climate.

“The importance of Women ART Peace programme lies mainly in the fact that it addresses the two, very often marginalised: local and women,” CHS Director Sultan Barakat said.

“The key factor to Sustainable peacebuilding is Women Education and proactive engagement,” Founder and Director of Farkhunda Trust Rahela Sidiqi said.

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) and Chile's former President and UN Women Executive Director Michelle Bachelet attend "The Future Women Want" conference during the Rio+20 United Nations sustainable development summit in Rio de Janeiro, June 21, 2012 (Reuters)

Partners for the programme involve TRT World’s Pinar Kandemir, Aneesa Walji from UN Women and Antelak AlMutawakkel from the Youth Leadership Development Foundation.

The launch comes as the UN75 global governance forum held a virtual meeting to explore ways in which to achieve sustainable development goals.

Women make their way home after receiving bags of food from a World Food Programme distribution point near Magomba, Swaziland, Aug 10, 2002 (AP)

During the session, Women ART Peace project presented their ideas and progress towards fulfilling sustainable development.

Among those who attended the virtual sessions were former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon.

Source: TRT World