This year celebrations for the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan will be muted as lockdowns remain in place for many countries and the risk of new waves of coronavirus remains high.

With Eid less than a fortnight away, many Muslims across the world are getting used to the idea that this year’s celebration will be unlike any other, and not in a good way.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought normal life to a standstill, including religious practice, with communal prayers and nightly Ramadan prayers impacted by the restrictions brought in to stifle the spread of the pandemic.

Eid al-fitr, one of Islam’s two major religious holidays, is also certain to be affected by the pandemic, as even those countries that have been relatively successful in combating the virus seek to keep the risk of further contagion contained.

Here we answer some of the most pressing questions about this year’s Eid.

What is Eid al-Fitr?

Eid al Fitr, meaning ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast’, celebrates the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Eid is announced at the beginning of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar called Shawwal, which follows the month of Ramadan. The sighting of the moon is therefore important in announcing the start of a new lunar month.

This year’s celebration is set to start on the evening of Saturday 23rd May but may differ due to the methodology involved in moonsighting.

Workers wearing face masks make a toffee-like traditional sweet cake called "dodol," one of the special Muslim holiday Ramadan delicacies, at a home factory in Tangerang, Indonesia, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) (AP)

How will this year’s Eid be different?

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted ordinary life, especially social interactions. Eid is normally a festival that involves large meals with extended families and visits to the houses of relatives and friends.

There is little doubt therefore that even in places where lockdowns are relatively lax, people will have to avoid making unnecessary trips and avoid getting too close to people.

It is likely many countries will cancel the communal Eid prayer and those that do decide to proceed will have to make sure social distancing measures are enforced. That means keeping a two-metre gap between the person next to you during the prayer.

Some countries, such as Iran and Pakistan, have allowed the resumption of communal prayers as long as they take social distancing measures into account.

Worshippers, some of them wearing protective face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, pray outside the mosque of the Tehran University in Laylat al-Qadr, or the night of destiny, during holy fasting month of Ramadan, Iran, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. On Tuesday authorities allowed mosques temporarily reopen for limited hours up, while strictly observing health and social procedures to prevent spreading the disease. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) (AP)

Why is Eid important?

Eid follows Ramadan, which marks the month in which the Qur’an was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammed, who Muslims consider the final prophet and who they honour by adding the term ‘peace be upon him’.

There are two Eids in Islam. Eid al Fitr, also referred to as the smaller Eid, and Eid al Adha or 'Festival of the Sacrifice'.

Muslims celebrate Eid to show thankfulness to Allah for allowing them to finish and be able to fulfil their obligation by fasting, completing good deeds in the month that Muslims consider as being better than 1,000 months.

Eid is also an opportunity for Muslims to show thankfulness to God in the hope of having past sins forgiven and a chance to wipe the slate clean.

How do you wish someone a ‘Happy Eid’?

Regardless of the social distancing measures enforced, people will still be looking to mark the occasion. They can do this over the phone or messaging apps.

Each country has its own variation of Eid greetings, but the most common are ‘Eid Mubarak’ or ‘Eid Saeed’, which mean ‘Have a blessed Eid’ and ‘Happy Eid’ in Arabic respectively.

In Turkey, people will commonly say ‘bayraminiz kutlu olsun’, which means ‘may your Bayram (Eid) be blessed’. To which the response is ‘Allah razi olsun’ or ‘may God bless you’.

