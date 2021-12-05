Fast News

At least five people, including four Peshmerga soldiers have been killed in the ongoing fighting with Daesh terrorists who took over a village in northern Iraq a day after attacking it.

Reuters news agency reported the fighting late on Sunday while there was no immediate confirmation from Iraqi authorities.

The village, Luhaiban, is in a part of remote territory disputed over by the Iraqi government in Baghdad and the government of the autonomous northern Kurdish region in Erbil where there are regular attacks by Daesh.

But it is a rare incident of Daesh militants controlling a residential area near a main road, a highway that links Erbil to the city of Kirkuk.

Source: Reuters