Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) welcomes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) as they enter a hall during their meeting in the Bocharov Ruchei residence in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Monday, November 13, 2017. (AP Archive)

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during a phone call to stop the Syrian regime's offensive in the last opposition stronghold of Idlib, his office said.

"The president during the call stressed that the regime should be restrained in Idlib and that the humanitarian crisis must be stopped," the Turkish presidency said in a statement after the two leaders spoke.

The two leaders also reiterated their commitments to existing agreements on Syria.

During the phone call, President Erdogan said that the crisis in Idlib can only be resolved by fully implementing the Sochi memorandum of understanding.

The two leaders also discussed the developments in Libya.

Source: AFP