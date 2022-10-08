Fast News

The deaths marked the latest confrontation that has made 2022 the deadliest year of violence in the occupied territory since 2015.

Israel has launched frequent and often deadly raids in Jenin and other parts of the occupied West Bank in recent months. (Reuters Archive)

Israeli soldiers have shot and killed two Palestinians during a military raid in the occupied West Bank.

Earlier the Palestinian health ministry announced the killing of "a citizen by occupation (Israeli) bullets in Jenin", a flashpoint in the northern West Bank.

The announcement came shortly after the Palestinian Red Crescent said its medics had transferred a man with gunshots wounds to hospital in Jenin.

The raid occurred in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, the site of repeated clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians, on Saturday.

Palestinian officials said soldiers entered the camp early in the day and surrounded a house. In videos circulated on social media, exchanges of fire could be heard.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported two dead and 11 wounded, three of them critically. The official Wafa news agency said both of the people killed were 17-year-old boys.

'Executions'

The violence comes a day after two Palestinians, including a 14-year-old boy, were shot dead by Israeli forces, according to the health ministry.

The child was killed in Qalqilya, in the occupied West Bank, while the second Palestinian was killed near the city of Ramallah.

The Israeli military said its soldiers fired at a suspect who threw Molotov cocktails at troops in Qalqilya and responded to a "violent riot" outside Ramallah.

The Palestinian foreign ministry described the killings on Friday as "executions".

The Israeli army has launched frequent and often deadly raids in Jenin and other parts of the occupied West Bank in recent months.

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed, including fighters and civilians. Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead in May while covering an Israeli raid in Jenin.

