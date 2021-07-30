Fast News

Incident comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, with other Israeli ships targeted in recent months amid a shadow war between the two nations.

This file photo shows a tanker in the Arabian Sea off Oman on July 17, 2019. (Ahmed Jadallah / Reuters)

An oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire has come under attack off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea.

Authorities said on Friday that the assault killed two crew members, one Romanian and one British national.

The attack on Thursday night targeted Liberian-flagged oil tanker Mercer Street just northeast of the Omani island of Masirah. The location is over 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Oman’s capital, Muscat.

Israeli officials did not immediately acknowledge the incident, but it comes amid heightened tensions between it and Iran as negotiations remain stalled over Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers.

Other Israeli ships have been targeted in recent months as well amid a shadow war between the two nations, with Israeli officials blaming Iran for the assaults.

READ MORE: Israel faces tough questions over mysterious explosions in Iran

Part of Israeli Zodiac Group

London-based Zodiac Maritime, part of Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer's Zodiac Group, issued a statement saying the ship was the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Mercer Street and was Japanese owned. The British Defence Ministry earlier misidentified the ship's owners.

Zodiac Maritime described the attack as “piracy,” without elaborating.

It later said the attack killed two crew members, one from the United Kingdom and another from Romania. It said the company was “not aware of harm to any other personnel.”

“At the time of the incident the vessel was in the northern Indian Ocean, travelling from Dar es Salaam to Fujairah with no cargo onboard,” the statement from Zodiac Maritime said, naming ports in Tanzania and the United Arab Emirates respectively.

This is the second time this month a ship linked to Ofer apparently has been targeted.

In early July, the Liberian-flagged container ship CSAV Tyndall, once linked to Zodiac Maritime, suffered an unexplained explosion on board while in the northern Indian Ocean, according to the US Maritime Administration.

Update on the situation involving the M/T Mercer Street: pic.twitter.com/sRuuyvwLA8 — Zodiac Maritime (@Zodiac_Maritime) July 30, 2021

Unclear if pirate attack

Satellite tracking data from MarineTraffic.com showed the vessel had been near where British officials said the attack occurred.

However, the last signal the ship sent came early Friday morning.

A brief initial statement from the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said an investigation was underway into the incident, which it described as happening late Thursday night.

The statement did not elaborate, other than to say that it suspected the attack did not involve piracy.

Earlier on Thursday, the British military group had said it was investigating another unexplained incident in the same area.

Oman did not acknowledge an attack and officials there did not respond to requests for comment

The US Navy's 5th Fleet, which patrols the Mideast, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over Iran's tattered nuclear deal and as negotiations over restoring the accord have stalled in Vienna. Since then-president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord in 2018, there have been a series of ship attacks in the region suspected to have been carried out by Tehran.

Iranian media quoted foreign reports on the attack, but did not elaborate.

The attack came the night after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking from Kuwait, warned Iran that talks in Vienna over the nuclear deal "cannot go on indefinitely.”

READ MORE: Blinken says Iran nuclear talks 'cannot go on indefinitely'

Source: AP