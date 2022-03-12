Fast News

The 42-year-old equalled the gold-medal haul of German former para alpine skier Gerd Schonfelder – the most decorated men's Paralympian.

McKeever had already bagged two titles in the visually impaired sprint and long-distance events this week at Zhangjiakou. (Reuters)

Canada's Brian McKeever has made history by grabbing his 16th Paralympic gold medal in cross-country skiing at the Beijing Winter Games.

McKeever won the middle distance race on Saturday, and in doing so equalled the gold-medal haul of German former para alpine skier Gerd Schonfelder – the most decorated men's Paralympian.

Norwegian cross-country skier Ragnhild Myklebust holds the record as the most successful Winter Paralympian overall – 22 golds and 27 total medals over five games from 1988 to 2002.

McKeever had already bagged two titles in the visually impaired sprint and long-distance events this week at Zhangjiakou.

The 42-year-old made his Paralympic debut at Salt Lake City in 2002 and Beijing will be his last Games.

READ MORE: Winter Paralympics opens in Ukraine shadow; Russia, Belarus barred

He played down the fuss over reaching Schonfelder's record.

"To be perfectly honest, it doesn't mean a damn thing," McKeever said, laughing.

"If the records happen to come, great. But that was never the focus."

He said he loves having adventures with his guides and is proud of being able to demonstrate the level that Paralympic athletes can reach.

"The hard work is done in the offseason, we enjoy it. We love it. We love getting lost in the mountains and sometimes dragging our butts home after 10 hours," McKeever said.

Best race this season

McKeever has a chance to win a 17th medal in the relay event Sunday.

Sweden's Zebastian Modin, 27, placed second and Ukraine's Dmytro Suiarko won bronze.

Modin hailed McKeever's achievement.

"He has meant so much for this sport," he told AFP news agency.

"He has been working at the front for 20 years and shown what para-athletes can do, and how fast para-athletes can ski."

READ MORE: China win eight medals on day one of Winter Paralympics

Modin said it was his best race this season and he was looking forward to going home to rest.

"We have to calm down a bit," Modin said.

Ukraine's team on Saturday surpassed its previous best-ever Paralympic result – 25 medals including seven gold at the 2006 Turin Games.

Source: AFP