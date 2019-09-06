Williams will face Canadian Bianca Andreescu for the US Open title as the American sets herself up for another attempt to clinch a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam singles title.

Serena Williams of the United States hits to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine (not pictured) in a semifinal match on day eleven of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on September 5, 2019. (Reuters)

Serena Williams beat Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1 in the US Open semifinals to give herself another shot at winning a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.

A year ago, Williams lost a controversial and chaotic final in New York to Naomi Osaka.

Williams already owns six US Open titles and 23 major championships in all. That total is a record in the Open era, which began in 1968 when professionals were first allowed to play in Grand Slam tournaments.

The only player with more is Margaret Court, who won more than half of her 24 trophies against amateur competition.

Williams will play the winner of Thursday's second semifinal, Bianca Andreescu.

'It's going to be fun'

Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu is eagerly awaiting Saturday's US Open title showdown with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, in a rematch of last month's Toronto final that was cut short by injury.

The 19-year-old Andreescu, playing at just her fourth Grand Slam and making her US Open main draw debut, has enjoyed a rapid rise over the past nine months after finishing 2018 ranked 178th in the world.

She became just the second Canadian woman – after Eugenie Bouchard at Wimbledon in 2014 – to reach a Grand Slam final following Thursday's 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 win over Swiss 13th seed Belinda Bencic.

Andreescu will on Saturday face a record-chasing Williams, who won her first major title at the 1999 US Open before Andreescu was even born.

The pair recently met at the Rogers Cup in Toronto, but it was a brief encounter, with Williams retiring while trailing 3-1 in the final due to a back injury.

"I've wanted to play her. I remember always telling my team I would have always wanted to play her right before she retires. I'm really looking forward to it. She's an amazing champion on and off the court. It's going to be fun," Andreescu said.

"A lot of emotions are running through my body right now.

A lot of thoughts, too. But right now I'm just trying to take in the victory of tonight.

"Hopefully I can just keep the momentum going for the finals. Hopefully I can play a little bit better than I did today."

Andreescu is the second teenage Grand Slam finalist this year – after French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova – and will bid to become the first teen Grand Slam champion since Maria Sharapova won at Flushing Meadows in 2006.