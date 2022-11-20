Fast News

The attack near the Turkish border gate was carried out by YPG/PKK terrorists, who have hideouts in northern Syria.

A large number of ambulances and security forces were dispatched to the region. (AA)

One Turkish soldier and seven police officers, including a police commissioner, have been injured by an apparent terrorist rocket attack into southeastern Türkiye, near a border gate with Syria, according to initial reports on the ground.

The rocket fired by members of YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria fell in the Oncupinar Border Gate area in the Kilis province on Sunday.

The terrorist YPG/PKK group has illegal hideouts across the border in northern Syria where they plan attacks on Turkish soil.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the terror group's Syrian offshoot.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Source: AA