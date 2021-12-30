Fast News

Security forces shot dead three protesters in anti-coup demonstrations in Omdurman as thousands of people rallied across the country to protest the October military coup.

Anti-coup protests were also reported in Madani, south of the capital, and the cities of Kassala and Port Sudan in the east. (AFP)

Three Sudanese have been shot dead after security forces opened fire on a protest against the October 25 coup in the city of Omdurman.

"We call on doctors to come to the Arbain hospital in Omdurman because the putschists are using live rounds against protesters and preventing ambulances from reaching them," the pro-democracy Doctors' Committee said late on Thursday, announcing the three deaths.

Tens of thousands of protesters early on Thursday defied a security lockdown, braving tear gas and chanting "no to military rule" as they marched in rallies demanding a transition to a civilian government.

Demonstrators reached within a few hundred metres (yards) of the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum, headquarters of military chief General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, before troops, police and paramilitary units launched multiple tear gas canisters into the crowd.

Witnesses reported similar anti-coup protests in Madani, south of the capital, and the cities of Kassala and Port Sudan in the east.

Security forces sealed the capital off from its suburbs and cutting phone lines and mobile internet.

No functioning government

Pro-democracy activists have kept up a campaign of street demonstrations against the army's October 25 coup, despite a crackdown that has seen over 50 people die in protest-related violence, according to the independent Doctors' Committee.

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok had been held under effective house arrest for weeks before being reinstated under the November deal, which promised elections for July 2023.

But the deal was widely criticised as a gift to the military that gave a cloak of legitimacy to its coup.

Sudan still has no functioning government, a prerequisite for the resumption of international aid cut in response to the coup.

Over 14 million people, a third of Sudan's population, will need humanitarian aid next year, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the highest level for a decade.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies