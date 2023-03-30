Fast News

Kentucky State Governor Andy Beshear said fatalities were expected following the crash, which occurred during an army training mission.

The two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters were a part of the 101st Airborne Division and crashed in Kentucky's Trigg County. (AP Archive)

Two US Army Blackhawk helicopters have crashed in Kentucky during a training mission, officials said.

"The status of the crew members are unknown at this time," army base Fort Campbell said in a statement early on Thursday.

"The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families."

The helicopters, from the 101st Airborne Division, crashed at around 02:00 GMT on Thursday in Kentucky's Trigg county, northwest of Fort Campbell.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said fatalities were expected.

"We've got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected," he said on Twitter.

He said Kentucky police and emergency management were responding and asked everyone to "please pray for all those affected" in a Tweet.

Fort Campbell said the incident was under investigation and that "more information will be released as it becomes available."

READ MORE: Helicopter crash near Italy's Tuscany kills all on board

We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell, with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected. @kystatepolice, @KentuckyEM and local officials are responding. We will share more information as available. Please pray for all those affected. — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 30, 2023

Source: AFP