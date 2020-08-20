Fast News

Bannon was among several people charged with allegedly defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors through a $25 million crowdfunding campaign called "We Build the Wall."

In this file photo former adviser to the US president and US publicist Steve Bannon poses during a photo session in Paris on May 27, 2019. (AFP)

Steve Bannon, an architect of President Donald Trump's 2016 election victory, has been charged with fundraising fraud in a campaign to help Trump build his signature wall on the US-Mexico border, according to the US Justice Department.

Bannon was among several people charged on Thursday with wire fraud in an indictment by federal prosecutors in Manhattan for allegedly defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors through a $25 million crowdfunding campaign called "We Build the Wall," which promoted a project for 4.8 km of fence posts in South Texas.

Prosecutors said Bannon received more than $1 million of that money through a nonprofit organisation.

According to the indictment, Bannon promised that 100 percent of the donated money would be used for the project, but the defendants collectively faked invoices and sham “vendor" arrangements.

Trump's signature effort to build a wall along the US-Mexico border — a key 2016 campaign promise — has struggled amid court challenges, logistical hurdles and opposition from Democrats in Congress.

In the meantime, more than 330,000 supporters have donated to private fundraisers and profiteers who have promised to build the wall on their own, according to a 2019 Reuters investigation. Those efforts likewise have met with limited success.

Trump recently criticised that section of wall after it showed signs of erosion, saying it was “only done to make me look bad,” even though it was built by his supporters.

A spokeswoman for Bannon could not be immediately reached for comment.

Also charged were Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea.

The donors thought the money would go toward helping to build a border wall, prosecutors said. But Kolfage, whom they described as the public face and founder of the operation, received thousands of dollars that he used to fund a lavish lifestyle.

Kolfage is due to appear in federal court later on Thursday in Florida, while Bannon is set to appear in federal court in Manhattan. The other two defendants are due to appear in courts in the Middle District of Florida and Colorado.

Voice of a nationalistic, outsider conservatism

As a top adviser to Trump's presidential campaign who later served as chief White House strategist, Bannon helped articulate the right-wing populism and fierce opposition to immigration that have helped define Trump's 3-1/2 years in office. Bannon left the White House in August 2017.

Bannon led the conservative Breitbart News before being tapped to serve as chief executive officer of Trump’s campaign in its critical final months, when he pushed a scorched earth strategy that included highlighting the stories of former President Bill Clinton’s accusers.

After the election, he served as chief strategist during the turbulent early months of Trump’s administration.

The blunt-spoken, combative Bannon was the voice of a nationalistic, outsider conservatism, and he pushed Trump to follow through on some of his most contentious campaign promises, including his travel ban on several majority-Muslim countries.

But Bannon also clashed with other top advisers, and his high profile sometimes irked Trump. He was pushed out in August 2017.

Bannon, who served in the Navy and worked as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs before becoming a Hollywood producer, has been hosting a pro-Trump podcast called “War Room” that began during the president’s impeachment proceedings and has continued during the pandemic.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies