Federal Bureau of Investigation releases first document related to its probe of 9/11 attacks on US and suspected Saudi support for hijackers, following an order by President Joe Biden, CNN reports.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released the first document related to its investigation of the 9/11 attacks on the United States and suspected Saudi government support for the hijackers, following an executive order by President Joe Biden, CNN reported.

The document details FBI's probe into the alleged "logistical support" a Saudi consular official and a suspected Saudi intelligence agent in US provided to at least two hijackers.

"The document, released on the 20th anniversary of the deadly attacks, still contains significant redactions," CNN said.

Declassification after Biden order

"When I ran for president, I made a commitment to ensuring transparency regarding the declassification of documents on the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on America," Biden said in a statement on Friday.

"As we approach the 20th anniversary of that tragic day, I am honoring that commitment."

Biden had ordered the Department of Justice and other agencies to "oversee a declassification review of documents" related to the FBI probe.

Push from victims' families

The push for more information is being driven by victims' families suing Saudi Arabia for alleged complicity in the horrific attack.

The families have long expressed frustration at the number of documents that remain off-limits.

The lawsuit took a major step forward this year with the questioning under oath of former Saudi officials, and family members have long regarded the disclosure of declassified documents as an important step in making their case.

Fifteen of the hijackers were Saudi, as was Osama bin Laden, whose Al Qaeda network was behind the attacks.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks in New York, at the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania, where passengers on United Flight 93 overcame the hijackers and the plane crashed in a field, preventing another target from being hit.

