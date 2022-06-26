Fast News

Stand collapses during bullfight in central El Espina municipality, leaving at least five people dead and 30 wounded, officials say. Local media report 500 injuries.

Many people are still buried in the debris, local officials report. (TRTWorld)

At least five people have been killed and another 30 seriously injured when the grandstand at a bullring in Colombia collapsed during a popular event at which members of the public face off with small bulls, officials said.

The dead include "two women, a man and a child," the governor of Tolima department, Jose Ricardo Orozco, told local radio on Sunday after the incident in the central city of El Espinal.

"There are about 30 people seriously injured... that's a preliminary report," Orozco said, noting that emergency personnel were still evacuating the wounded to area hospitals for treatment.

Several local media outlets reported 500 injuries when a full three-story section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed, throwing dozens of people to the ground, according to images broadcast on social media.

Local civil defence official Luis Fernando Velez said they did not know how many people were still buried in the debris, but noted that the section of stands was full when it collapsed.

Corralejas

The event was part of celebrations surrounding the San Pedro festival, the most popular in the region.

Orozco said the departmental government would move to ban the so-called "corralejas" in which local residents try their luck in the ring, saying they were dangerous and promoted animal abuse.

On Saturday, several people were injured in accidents at the corralejas in El Espinal, which is home to about 78,000 people, and is located about 150 kilometeres from the capital Bogota.

Source: AFP