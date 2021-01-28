Fast News

Pearl, a former South Asia bureau chief of the Wall Street Journal, was kidnapped in January 2002 and killed after a month in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi.

Police escort Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh out of a court in Karachi, March 29, 2002. (AFP)

The US is prepared to prosecute in the United States the man acquitted by Pakistan's top court of the murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The Pakistani Supreme Court's decision to acquit Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh "is an affront to terrorism victims everywhere, including in Pakistan," Blinken said in a statement, adding that Washington expected Pakistan to review its legal options to "ensure justice is served."

I am deeply concerned by the Pakistani Supreme Court’s decision to acquit those involved in Daniel Pearl’s kidnapping and murder. We are committed to securing justice for the Pearl family and holding terrorists accountable. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 28, 2021

Earlier on Thursday, Joe Biden's administration said it was "outraged by the Pakistani Supreme Court's decision."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the ruling "an affront to terrorism victims everywhere" and demanded the Pakistani government "review its legal options."

Psaki said the United States recognises "past Pakistani actions to try to hold Mr Pearl's murderers accountable and we do note that as of right now Omar Sheikh remains in detention."

"We call on the Pakistani government to expeditiously review its legal options, including allowing the United States to prosecute Sheikh for the brutal murder of an American citizen and journalist."

Last month the then-US acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said Washington "stands ready to take custody of Omar Sheikh to stand trial here."

I really feel for Daniel Pearl’s family right now, following the Pakistan Supreme Court’s decision to acquit Omar Sheikh.

Expect a strong statement of concern from the US government-though at the end of the day I doubt there’s much it can do. https://t.co/Jfwe7BG6xR — Michael Kugelman (@MichaelKugelman) January 28, 2021

"A travesty of justice"

The Biden administration's comments come after Pakistan's Supreme Court upheld the acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who had been convicted of masterminding the brutal murder of Pearl, the South Asia bureau chief for the Wall Street Journal, by jihadists.

Pearl's killing – which was filmed – caused international shock and outrage.

"The court has come out to say that there is no offence that [Sheikh] has committed in this case," Mahmood Sheikh, who represented the accused, said.

A court order said that Sheikh along with three accomplices connected to the case should "be released forthwith," though it was not clear when that would happen.

Pearl was researching a story about militants when he was abducted in the southern port megacity of Karachi in Sindh province in January 2002.

Nearly a month later, after a string of ransom demands, a graphic video showing his decapitation was given to officials.

Sheikh, a British-born militant who once studied at the London School of Economics and had been involved in previous kidnappings of foreigners, was arrested days after Pearl's abduction.

He was later sentenced to death by hanging after telling a Karachi court that Pearl had already been killed days before the gruesome video of the journalist's beheading had been released.

READ MORE: Top Pakistan court frees militant convicted of beheading Daniel Pearl

Pearl's family on Thursday called the decision to free him "a travesty of justice" and pleaded for US intervention in the case.

"The release of these killers puts in danger journalists everywhere and the people of Pakistan. We urge the US government to take all necessary actions under the law to correct this injustice," the family said in a statement.

Reporters Without Borders also slammed the ruling, saying that it "will remain as a symbol of the absolute impunity surrounding crimes of violence against journalists in this country."

The ruling follows an outcry last year when a lower court acquitted the 47-year-old Sheikh of murder and reduced his conviction to a lesser charge of kidnapping – overturning his death sentence and ordering him freed after almost two decades in prison.

That sparked a series of petitions, including from Pearl's family, but the Supreme Court rejected them in the split decision Thursday, upholding the acquittal.

Doubts over conviction

For years Sheikh had denied personally killing Pearl, but the top court heard earlier this week that he had admitted in a handwritten letter from 2019 that was sent to a provincial court to having had a "minor role."

Lawyers for Pearl's family have argued that Sheikh played a crucial role in organising the abduction and detention of the journalist, before ordering his captors to kill him.

Defence lawyers, however, say he was a scapegoat and sentenced on insufficient evidence.

Sheikh and the three other men have been held under emergency orders by the Sindh provincial government, which says they are a danger to the public.

Late on Thursday the Sindh government said it would file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict.

It was not clear how long that might take, but Pakistan's attorney general said in a statement that the federal government "is extending full support" to the provincial government in the matter.

In January 2011, following an investigation into the killing, a report released by the Pearl Project at Georgetown University made chilling revelations, claiming that the wrong men were convicted for Pearl's murder.

The investigation claimed the reporter was murdered by Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind of the September 11, 2001, attacks.

The report also provided granular details about Sheikh's alleged role in orchestrating the kidnapping of Pearl.

READ MORE: Pakistani court overturns Briton's death sentence for Daniel Pearl murder

Source: TRTWorld and agencies