Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland was investigating on Wednesday what kind of projectile damaged a house last week during an intrusion into its airspace by around 20 drones.

Initial suspicion was that debris from a Russian drone, shot down by Polish air defence, had hit the building.

No one on the ground was hurt, but the incident provided some of the most dramatic images of the episode, which escalated tensions between Moscow and the NATO allies—already sky-high over the Russia-Ukraine war.

Polish media reports now suggest that the house in the village of Wyryki in the east of the country was hit by an AIM-120 AMRAAM air-to-air missile fired by a Polish F-16 fighter that was scrambled to hunt the drones.

"The investigation is in its preliminary stage, and we must wait for expert opinion to determine what type of weaponry damaged this house," Anna Adamiak, spokesperson for the national prosecutor's office, said.

‘Responsibility falls on Russia’

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk has insisted that regardless of what kind of object hit the rural home, responsibility for the incident lies squarely with Moscow.