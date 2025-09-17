WORLD
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
Polish media reports suggest that the house in question may have been hit by a missile fired by a Polish F-16 fighter that was scrambled to hunt the drones.
Russia has denied targeting Poland. / Reuters
September 17, 2025

Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland was investigating on Wednesday what kind of projectile damaged a house last week during an intrusion into its airspace by around 20 drones.

Initial suspicion was that debris from a Russian drone, shot down by Polish air defence, had hit the building.

No one on the ground was hurt, but the incident provided some of the most dramatic images of the episode, which escalated tensions between Moscow and the NATO allies—already sky-high over the Russia-Ukraine war.

Polish media reports now suggest that the house in the village of Wyryki in the east of the country was hit by an AIM-120 AMRAAM air-to-air missile fired by a Polish F-16 fighter that was scrambled to hunt the drones.

"The investigation is in its preliminary stage, and we must wait for expert opinion to determine what type of weaponry damaged this house," Anna Adamiak, spokesperson for the national prosecutor's office, said.

‘Responsibility falls on Russia’

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk has insisted that regardless of what kind of object hit the rural home, responsibility for the incident lies squarely with Moscow.

"All responsibility for the damage caused to the house in Wyryki falls on the perpetrators of the drone provocation, namely Russia," Tusk declared in a social media post.

"All circumstances of the incident will be communicated to the public, the government, and the president by the relevant services once the investigation is concluded," he added.

Russia has denied targeting Poland.

According to Adamiak, the investigation into "the violation of Polish airspace" and "endangerment" of people and property concerns all drone intrusions recorded during the night of September 9 to 10.

Poland, a NATO member, and some of its allies deployed aircraft and other military resources to counter the intruding drones, most or all of which were ultimately either shot down or recovered, mainly in the east and centre of the country.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
