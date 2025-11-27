WORLD
US launches full review of Green Card holders after Washington attack
Entry bans affect 12 countries fully and seven partially, impacting visas and travel for residents from those nations.
"I have directed a full scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern" USCIS director said. / Reuters
November 27, 2025

The Trump administration has said it would review the immigration status of every permanent resident, or Green Card holder, from Afghanistan and 18 other countries following the attack on National Guard troops in Washington.

US officials identified the detained suspect in Wednesday’s shooting as an Afghan national who previously worked with American forces in Afghanistan.

The 29-year-old suspect was granted asylum — not permanent residency — in April this year, according to AfghanEvac, an organisation involved in resettling Afghans after the Taliban takeover in 2021.

"I have directed a full-scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern," said Joseph Edlow, director of the US Customs and Immigration Services (USCIS), in a post on X.

The order banned entry for almost all nationals from 12 of those countries, including Afghanistan.

The 11 others placed under a full travel ban were Myanmar, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Trump also imposed a partial ban on travellers from seven additional countries: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela, permitting limited temporary work visas.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
