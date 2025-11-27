The Trump administration has said it would review the immigration status of every permanent resident, or Green Card holder, from Afghanistan and 18 other countries following the attack on National Guard troops in Washington.

US officials identified the detained suspect in Wednesday’s shooting as an Afghan national who previously worked with American forces in Afghanistan.

The 29-year-old suspect was granted asylum — not permanent residency — in April this year, according to AfghanEvac, an organisation involved in resettling Afghans after the Taliban takeover in 2021.

Related TRT World - White House shooting suspect previously worked with CIA in Afghanistan: FBI

"I have directed a full-scale, rigorous reexamination of every Green Card for every alien from every country of concern," said Joseph Edlow, director of the US Customs and Immigration Services (USCIS), in a post on X.