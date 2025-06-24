Breathtaking stellar nurseries, a sprawling stretch of cosmos teeming with millions of galaxies, and thousands of newly discovered asteroids have been revealed in the first deep space images captured by the Vera C Rubin Observatory in Chile.

More than two decades in the making, the $800 million US-funded telescope sits atop Cerro Pachon in central Chile, where dark skies and dry air provide ideal conditions for observing the cosmos.

One debut image is a composite of 678 exposures taken over seven hours, capturing the Trifid and Lagoon Nebulae -- both several thousand light-years from Earth -- glowing in vivid pinks against orange-red backdrops.

It reveals these birth places of stars in unprecedented detail, with previously faint or invisible features now clearly visible.

Another, dubbed "The Cosmic Treasure Chest," shows the universe "teeming with stars and galaxies -- the seemingly empty black pockets of space between stars in the night sky when you look at it with unaided eyes, are transformed here into these glittering tapestries," said Zeljko Ivezic, director of Rubin construction.

Spiral, elliptical, and clustered galaxies appear in vivid reds, blues, and oranges. These colours reveal key details such as distance and size with unmatched precision, helping scientists better understand the universe's expansion history.

The colours don't directly match what the naked eye would see, explained scientist Federica Bianco, since the telescope captures a far broader range of wavelengths. Instead, they are representational: infrared is mapped to red to represent cooler objects, while ultraviolet is mapped to blue and indicates warmer ones.

10-year flagship project

An interactive version of the image is now available on the Rubin Observatory's website.

"One of the things that is very fun is that if you zoom in and you look at one of the fuzzy galaxies there, you might be the first person to be paying attention to that fuzzy blob," said Clare Higgs, education and public outreach science lead.

The observatory features an advanced 8.4-meter telescope and the largest digital camera ever built, supported by a powerful data system transferring 20 terabytes each night.

Roughly the size of a car, the camera captures 3,200-megapixel images. It would take 400 ultra-high-definition televisions stacked together to view a single Rubin image at full resolution.