Russia will continue to abide by nuclear arms limits set under the New START treaty for one year after the agreement expires in February, President Vladimir Putin has announced, calling on Washington to follow suit.

Speaking at a televised meeting with Russia’s Security Council on Monday, Putin warned that the collapse of the pact would carry “negative consequences for global stability.”

He said Moscow was prepared to honour the restrictions unilaterally but made clear that reciprocity from the US was essential.

“Russia is prepared to continue adhering to the central quantitative limitations of the New START Treaty for one year after February 5, 2026,” Putin said.

“We expect the United States to act with the same responsibility.”