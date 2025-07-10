WORLD
2 min read
Rubio tells Lavrov: US frustrated over Ukraine stalemate
Kremlin shrugs off Trump’s criticism, vows to keep mending ties with Washington.
Rubio tells Lavrov: US frustrated over Ukraine stalemate
Marco Rubio at ASEAN summit media briefing in Kuala Lumpur, July 10, 2025. / AP
July 10, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he expressed "disappointment and frustration" to his Russian counterpart over the lack of progress on resolving the Ukraine war.

"I echoed what the president (Donald Trump) said, both a disappointment and frustration at the lack of progress," Rubio told reporters on Thursday after the meeting with Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the ASEAN gathering in Malaysia.

It was their second in-person meeting, at a time when Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the war in Ukraine drags on.

Russian drones and missiles bore down on the Ukrainian capital on Thursday, as escalating Russian attacks have strained Ukrainian air defences, forcing thousands into bomb shelters overnight.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had launched 18 missiles and around 400 drones in an attack that primarily targeted the capital Kiev.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia launched 'largest ever aerial attack' on Ukraine: Kiev

Steep sanctions

There was no comment from Moscow, which the previous night launched a record 728 drones at its neighbour.

Recommended

On Tuesday, a day after ordering a resumption of deliveries of US defensive weapons to Ukraine, Trump was unusually critical, saying Putin's statements on moving towards peace were "meaningless".

Trump has also said he is considering supporting a bill that would impose steep sanctions on Russia, including 500 percent tariffs on nations that buy Russian oil, gas, uranium or other exports.

Rubio and Lavrov first met in Saudi Arabia in February as part of Trump's effort to re-establish relations and help negotiate an end to the war.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was relaxed about Trump's criticism and would keep trying to fix "broken" relations with Washington.

At a conference of Ukraine-friendly nations in Rome on Wednesday, Trump's Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg met with Zelenskyy.

RelatedTRT Global - Crimea at the crossroads: Trump’s peace plan and alternatives

Explore
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions