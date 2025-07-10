US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he expressed "disappointment and frustration" to his Russian counterpart over the lack of progress on resolving the Ukraine war.

"I echoed what the president (Donald Trump) said, both a disappointment and frustration at the lack of progress," Rubio told reporters on Thursday after the meeting with Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the ASEAN gathering in Malaysia.

It was their second in-person meeting, at a time when Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the war in Ukraine drags on.

Russian drones and missiles bore down on the Ukrainian capital on Thursday, as escalating Russian attacks have strained Ukrainian air defences, forcing thousands into bomb shelters overnight.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had launched 18 missiles and around 400 drones in an attack that primarily targeted the capital Kiev.

Steep sanctions

There was no comment from Moscow, which the previous night launched a record 728 drones at its neighbour.