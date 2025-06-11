WORLD
3 min read
US embassies in Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait order partial 'evacuations' amid Iran tensions
US to evacuate Iraq embassy over "heightened security risks" and pull non-essential staff from Bahrain and Kuwait embassies, reports say.
US embassies in Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait order partial 'evacuations' amid Iran tensions
US military has also authorised "voluntary departure" of troops' dependents from locations across Middle East. [File] / AFP
June 11, 2025

The US embassy in Iraq is preparing for an ordered evacuation due to heightened security risks in the region, an Iraqi security official and a US source told Reuters news agency.

"The State Department is set to have an ordered departure for (the) US embassy in Baghdad. The intent is to do it through commercial means, but the US military is standing by if help is requested," another US official said on Wednesday.

The United States Department of State was preparing to order nonessential embassy personnel and family members to leave Bahrain and Kuwait, the Associated Press news agency reported.

An Iraqi Foreign Ministry official said a "partial evacuation" of US embassy staff had been confirmed due to what the official termed "potential security concerns related to possible regional tensions."

"President Trump is committed to keeping Americans safe, both at home and abroad. In keeping with that commitment, we are constantly assessing the appropriate personnel posture at all our embassies," an official told Anadolu Agency.

"Based on our latest analysis, we decided to reduce our Mission in Iraq."

Another US official said that there was no change in operations at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military base in the Middle East and that no evacuation order had been issued for employees or families linked to the US Embassy in Qatar, which was operating as usual.

RelatedTRT Global - Iran warns of retaliation against US bases if conflict breaks out over nuclear programme

Iran nuclear deal

It comes as US President Donald Trump said he was less confident that Iran will agree to stop uranium enrichment in a nuclear deal with Washington, according to an interview released on Wednesday.

Recommended

He has repeatedly threatened Iran with bombing if it does not reach a new nuclear deal.

Also on Wednesday, Iran's Minister of Defence Aziz Nasirzadeh warned that Tehran will strike US bases in the region if conflict arises with Washington.

The Iranian minister's comments came a day after General Michael Kurilla, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), testified before Congress, saying he presented a "range of options" to President Trump to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

In response to a question from House Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers about whether CENTCOM is prepared to use force if Iran continues its nuclear activities, Kurilla said yes.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high despite ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations mediated by Oman.

The main sticking point remains Iran's uranium enrichment programme.

While the US demands a complete halt to enrichment, Iranian negotiators insist the programme is non-negotiable and will continue with or without a deal.

The sixth round of nuclear talks is scheduled to take place on Sunday in Muscat.

RelatedTRT Global - US-Iran talks enter 'contentious process' as uranium enrichment emerges as major sticking point

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’