At least 42 people have been killed and 27 others remain missing after torrential rains unleashed severe flooding across several regions of Mexico, authorities said on Saturday.

In a statement, Mexico’s National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) said that the heavy downpours have caused devastating floods in the states of Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, Queretaro, and San Luis Potosi.

According to initial assessments, at least 42 people lost their lives in the floods, while search and rescue teams continue to work intensively to locate the 27 missing individuals.

Fears of a worsened situation