At least 42 people have been killed and 27 others remain missing after torrential rains unleashed severe flooding across several regions of Mexico, authorities said on Saturday.
In a statement, Mexico’s National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) said that the heavy downpours have caused devastating floods in the states of Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, Queretaro, and San Luis Potosi.
According to initial assessments, at least 42 people lost their lives in the floods, while search and rescue teams continue to work intensively to locate the 27 missing individuals.
Fears of a worsened situation
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum held a virtual meeting with the governors of the five worst-affected states to coordinate emergency response efforts.
“None of the victims will be left without assistance. Teams and officials from the federal government have been deployed to reopen roads and deliver aid to the public,” Sheinbaum said following the meeting.
According to Mexican media, thousands of people have been left without electricity in what is being described as one of the country’s most severe flooding disasters in recent years.
Authorities fear the situation could worsen further due to landslides on mountain slopes and overflowing rivers, which have already exacerbated the destruction.
Heavy rainfall continues in many affected areas, where highways, streets, and homes remain submerged under floodwaters.