Türkiye's UN envoy Ahmet Yildiz said Israeli policies fuel instability in Syria and threaten regional security, urging the international community to lift remaining sanctions and support the country's sovereignty.

"Syria continues to remain high on the international agenda. The new period requires sustained efforts to secure peace and stability on the basis of the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national unity," Yildiz told a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday.

He said "empowering the Syrian administration is crucial to achieve this goal," adding: "We must not allow our focus to deviate from the essential task of restoring stability and security in the country."

Calling for the "removal of remaining sanctions for Syrian administration to deliver and serve its citizens," Yildiz stressed that "a centralised administration and a unified national army are indispensable" to peace.

"Recent developments in Sweida once again demonstrate the destructive and destabilising nature of Israeli policies in the region," he said, warning that "destabilising actions which threaten Syria's unity, stability, and the welfare of its people should not be tolerated."

"Efforts that undermine Syria's sovereignty or fuel fragmentation carry serious risks of broader regional destabilisation," he added.

‘Credible steps’

Violence in Sweida erupted in mid-July between Bedouin tribes and Druze factions. Government forces intervened to quell the fighting, while Israel intervened and also bombed Damascus, under the pretext of protecting the Druze minority. A US-brokered truce was later announced.