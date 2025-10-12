Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure linked to the country’s military-industrial complex, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday, as tensions rose over a possible US decision to supply long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kiev.

The ministry, cited by RIA news agency, said the attacks targeted energy facilities supporting Ukraine’s war production.

Separately, Interfax reported that Russian air defences had shot down 72 Ukrainian drones in the past 24 hours.

Kremlin alarmed by potential US missile transfers

The Kremlin said it was “deeply concerned” about the possibility of the United States providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, warning that the conflict had reached a “dramatic” point with escalation “from all sides.”

“The topic of Tomahawks is of extreme concern,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state television. “Now is really a very dramatic moment in terms of tensions escalating from all directions.”