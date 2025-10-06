Iran does not plan to immediately resume nuclear talks with European nations after they reimposed sanctions, the foreign ministry has said.

"We have no plans for negotiations at this stage," ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said on Monday, adding that Iran was examining the "consequences and implications" of the restart of sanctions initiated by the countries known as the E3.

"Of course, diplomacy, in the sense of maintaining contacts and consultations, will continue," Baqaei said.

Britain, France and Germany, signatories to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, reimposed sanctions on September 28, triggering in turn the return of UN sanctions under the so-called snapback mechanism.

Western countries, spearheaded by the United States and joined by Israel, accuse Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons and define uranium enrichment as a red line.

Iran categorically rejects the accusations, insisting its nuclear programme is solely for civilian purposes and that it has a right to enrichment under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran is the only country without a nuclear weapons programme to enrich uranium to 60 percent, close to the threshold of 90 percent required for a bomb.