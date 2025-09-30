The United Nations has clarified it is not a party to the peace plan proposed by United States President Donald Trump to get a ceasefire in Gaza, but emphasised it is prepared to support all peace initiatives.

Speaking at the weekly news briefing at the UN Geneva Office on Tuesday, Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said, “The UN is not part of drafting this proposal.”

“So, on the content on what's in it, I don't know what I can say for sure, is that the United Nations and its humanitarian agencies, of course, as we have done since day one, stand ready and prepared and capable to increase aid deliveries inside Gaza.”

He added that aid is ready to be deployed immediately.

“On the volume of aid ready to go in, I think we have briefed and heard from many agencies that aid is ready and available to move in from various agencies, and have been so for a long time.”

Related TRT World - What is Trump's plan for ending Israel's war on Gaza?

“We have made a point of this, that it is stockpiled and available in the region to get in, and that it has been, of course, paid for by the donors who will expect us to deliver that aid to people in need.”