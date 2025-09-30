WORLD
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
"We welcome all mediation efforts, and of course, we stand ready to support, probably any peace plan with everything we can do," says communications director at UN Geneva Office.
Displaced Palestinians flee northern Gaza due to an Israeli military assault. / Reuters
September 30, 2025

The United Nations has clarified it is not a party to the peace plan proposed by United States President Donald Trump to get a ceasefire in Gaza, but emphasised it is prepared to support all peace initiatives.

Speaking at the weekly news briefing at the UN Geneva Office on Tuesday, Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said, “The UN is not part of drafting this proposal.”

“So, on the content on what's in it, I don't know what I can say for sure, is that the United Nations and its humanitarian agencies, of course, as we have done since day one, stand ready and prepared and capable to increase aid deliveries inside Gaza.”

He added that aid is ready to be deployed immediately.

“On the volume of aid ready to go in, I think we have briefed and heard from many agencies that aid is ready and available to move in from various agencies, and have been so for a long time.”

“We have made a point of this, that it is stockpiled and available in the region to get in, and that it has been, of course, paid for by the donors who will expect us to deliver that aid to people in need.”

Alessandra Vellucci, communications director at the UN Geneva Office, said the organisation continues to engage with the parties involved in the conflict.

“Of course, we are also continuing to be in touch with the parties, with the various parties about the peace efforts.”

“Indeed, we welcome all the mediation efforts, and of course, we stand ready to support, probably any peace plan with everything we can do, including the provision of humanitarian assistance.”

Trump outlined key points of his Gaza ceasefire plan at a news conference on Monday, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.

The 20-point plan includes the release of all Israeli hostages in exchange for a number of Palestinian prisoners; the disarmament of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and the formation of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee to temporarily govern the enclave, among other provisions.

