WORLD
2 min read
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Trump denounced the Bolsonaro trial as an "international disgrace" and said it should end immediately.
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
The former president could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted. / AP
July 9, 2025

US President Donald Trump announced a sweeping 50 percent tariff on all Brazilian goods entering the US, citing that country's treatment of former president Jair Bolsonaro and alleged censorship targeting American platforms.

Trump denounced a trial Bolsonaro is facing as "an international disgrace" in a letter on Truth Social on Wednesday.

"This Trial should not be taking place. It is a Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY!" said Trump as he praised Bolsonaro as "a Highly Respected Leader throughout the World during his Term."

Bolsonaro and seven others have been indicted for an attempted coup after Brazil's top court accepted charges against the former leader and his allies.

By a unanimous five-to-zero vote, the Supreme Court ruled that charges against Bolsonaro warranted a criminal trial.

The former president could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Trump accused Brazil's Supreme Court of infringing on US free speech, saying it "has issued hundreds of SECRET and UNLAWFUL Censorship Orders to US Social Media platforms, threatening them with Millions of Dollars in Fines and Eviction from the Brazilian Social Media market."

RelatedTRT Global - Lula vows Brazil won't accept US interference as Trump backs Bolsonaro
Recommended

Needed to rectify injustices

Effective August 1, the US will impose a 50 percent tariff on all Brazilian exports.

"Goods transshipped to evade this 50 percent Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff," Trump added.

"Please understand that the 50 percent number is far less than what is needed to have the Level Playing Field we must have with your Country," he said.

He said that this was necessary to rectify what he described as the injustices done the government, which he referred to as "regime."

Trump warned of additional duties if Brazil retaliates. "Whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 50 percent that we charge," he added Earlier Wednesday, Trump said during a meeting with five African nations that the tariffs were "based on common sense, based on deficits, based on how we’ve been treated over the years and based on raw numbers."

"Brazil, as an example, has been not good to us. Not good at all," he added.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions