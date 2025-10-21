More than 480,000 undocumented immigrants have been arrested nationwide since President Donald Trump took office in January, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.

"Since January, the Department of Homeland Security has arrested over 480,000 criminal illegal aliens. 70 percent of those individuals have criminal charges against them or have been convicted of those criminal charges," Noem said at a news conference in Florida on Monday.

The announcement highlights the Trump administration's intensified focus on immigration enforcement during its second term.

"Across the country, we're making communities safer so that families can thrive and they can prosper and they can enjoy the kind of freedom that this country was established to provide," she added.

Last month, the department announced that 2 million illegal immigrants have left the US since January 20. According to a statement, the total includes around 1.6 million voluntary self-deportations and over 400,000 formal deportations in less than 250 days.