Former US president Donald Trump has called immigrants in the United States illegally "animals" and "not human" in a speech in Michigan, resorting to the degrading rhetoric he has employed time and again on the campaign trail.

The Republican presidential candidate, flanked by several law enforcement officers, on Tuesday listed several criminal cases involving suspects in the country illegally in often graphic terms and warned that violence and chaos would consume America if he did not win the November 5 election.

While speaking of Laken Riley — a 22-year-old nursing student from Georgia allegedly murdered by a Venezuelan immigrant in the country illegally — Trump said some immigrants were sub-human.

"The Democrats say, 'Please don't call them animals, they're humans.' I said, 'No, they're not humans, they're not humans, they're animals,'" said Trump, president from 2017-2021.

During stump speeches, Trump frequently claims that immigrants crossing the border with Mexico illegally have escaped from prisons and asylums in their home countries and are fueling violent crime in the United States.

'Engaging in extreme rhetoric'

While available data on criminals' immigration status is sparse, researchers say people living in the US illegally do not commit violent crimes at a higher rate than native-born citizens.

Biden blames Trump for encouraging Republicans not to pass legislation in Congress this year that would have beefed up security at the southern border and introduced new measures aimed at reducing illegal immigration.

"Donald Trump is engaging in extreme rhetoric that promotes division, hate and violence in our country," Michael Tyler, Biden campaign communications director, told reporters on Tuesday ahead of Trump's speech.

"He encourages white nationalists and cheers on the disgusting behaviour of the extreme far right," Tyler said.

Trump delivered his speech, titled "Biden's border bloodbath" in the city of Grand Rapids on Tuesday, where police said 25-year-old Ruby Garcia was murdered last month in her car by Brandon Ortiz-Vite, 25, who she was dating. Ortiz-Vite was in the country illegally, police said.