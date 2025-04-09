For Hamed Abdel Wahab and his family, displacement is a recurring nightmare. Just seventy days after returning to their devastated Rafah neighbourhood in southern Gaza, they are on the move once more.

This time, the coastal zone of Al-Mawasi near Khan Younis, where they had previously sought refuge, is crammed with thousands of fellow Palestinians forced to flee Israel’s latest assault on the besieged coastal enclave.

When Abdel Wahab, 53, returned to Rafah in early January after a brief truce between Israel and Hamas, he found nothing but rubble where his home once stood.

With nowhere else to go, he set up shelter on a small piece of agricultural land he owns. But that temporary respite was cut short when the Israeli military issued new evacuation orders for the entire city of Rafah and parts of southern Khan Younis.

Now, Abdel Wahab and his family—his wife and five children aged 14 to 26—have been forced to flee again, hauling what little they had salvaged onto a flatbed truck and heading west. Al-Mawasi, a previously quiet agricultural area turned makeshift camp, is now overflowing with displaced Palestinians.

“We're going through this hell again,” he says, his voice weighed down by despair. “We thought we had seen the worst the first time, but it’s all happening again—only worse.”

Since October 7, 2024, the Zionist military offensive has pushed more than 1.9 million Gazans—roughly 85 percent of the population—into forced displacement.

Rafah – once deemed a ‘safe zone’ – was the last refuge for over a million people. Since then, the Israeli army invaded the city and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to establish a new security corridor between Rafah and Khan Younis, terminating that final haven.

Abdel Wahab’s new shelter is a barren stretch of land near a UNRWA training facility. “We’ve escaped death from bombings before. But this? This is death in slow motion,” he says, explaining how hunger, dehydration, and fear now define daily life. “They want to make Gaza uninhabitable so we’re forced to leave.”

His eldest son, Younis, helps unload barrels of water, wood panels, and tattered bags from the truck. Just hours earlier, they had buried his uncle and cousin, killed in an airstrike.

Now, there’s no time to mourn—only to survive. As Younis tries to erect a makeshift tent using plastic sheeting and wooden poles, he breaks down.

“We can’t take this anymore,” he cries out. “God, either help us or take us. Everyone who died in the bombings—at least they found peace.”

The family doesn’t know if they’ll ever return to Rafah. “This time feels different,” Abdel Wahab says. “Last time, we believed we’d go back. Now, I fear we never will.”

A city emptied

Long lines of people—families, the elderly, children—snake westward from Rafah. Al-Mawasi has once again become the heart of Gaza’s displacement crisis, but now it's bursting at the seams.

Some families are forced to move toward central Khan Younis, even as they fear another round of evacuations there.

Among them is Bashir Sheikh al-Eid, who managed to secure a small plot vacated by another family that had returned to northern Gaza.

A father of three and recently married for the second time, he spends his day leveling the ground, digging holes for tent poles, and wrapping nylon sheets for shelter.

He had hoped to return to the buildings of Al-Aqsa University, where he previously took refuge, but found them overflowing.