WORLD
2 min read
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
Rescue crews continue digging through the rubble of the collapsed boarding school on Java island as investigators probe whether poor construction was to blame for Indonesia’s deadliest disaster this year.
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
Rescue teams have been working around the clock at the site, while many people remain unaccounted for. / AA
October 6, 2025

The death toll from the collapse of a boarding school in Indonesia’s Java island has climbed to 54, with rescuers still searching for more than a dozen missing beneath the rubble, officials have said.

“As of this morning, we have retrieved 54 victims, including five body parts,” Yudhi Bramantyo, operations director at the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), told reporters on Monday. 

“We hope to conclude recovery efforts today and return the bodies to their families,” he said.

Part of the multi-storey building suddenly gave way last week as students gathered for afternoon prayers, in what has become Indonesia’s deadliest disaster so far this year.

RelatedTRT World - No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried

Investigation is underway

Recommended

Rescue teams have been working around the clock at the site, while at least 13 people remain unaccounted for, said Budi Irawan, deputy head of the National Disaster Agency (BNPB).

Authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse. Experts say early findings point to substandard construction as a possible factor — a recurring issue in Indonesia, where weak building standards and poor enforcement often lead to deadly structural failures.

The families of those still missing agreed to the use of heavy machinery on Thursday after the 72-hour “golden period” for survival had passed.

In a similar incident last month, a building hosting a prayer recital in West Java collapsed, killing three people and injuring dozens, renewing concerns over the country’s construction safety oversight.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France