The rebuilding of Syria following the fall of Bashar al Assad’s regime was the focus of discussions on Friday at TRT World Forum 2025 in Istanbul.

Held under the theme “The Global Reset: From the Old Order to New Realities,” the forum gathered leaders and experts from around the world for a session titled “Syria’s New Dawn: Charting a Course for Reconstruction and Stability.”

Syrian Information Minister Hamza Mustafa said no one had anticipated the fall of the Assad regime and described his participation as information minister of the “new Syria” as a milestone.

He said years of reliance on social media left Syrians vulnerable to disinformation and that the new administration aims to rebuild official media institutions to help present a consistent national narrative during the transition.

Mustafa added that the government has invited foreign media outlets to resume operations in Syria, with hundreds of applications already received. He warned that the absence of reliable media coverage could lead to serious consequences for the country’s recovery process.

Civil society gains new role in Syria’s reconstruction