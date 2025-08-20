The Trump administration said it would look for "anti-American" and "anti-Semitic" views when deciding on the right to live in the US for immigrants.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on its website on Tuesday that the agency is updating its guidance regarding factors that officers consider in their requests.

The agency also said it expanded its vetting, including social media vetting and other reviews.

"America's benefits should not be given to those who despise the country and promote anti-American ideologies. US Citizenship and Immigration Services is committed to implementing policies and procedures that root out anti-Americanism and supporting the enforcement of rigorous screening and vetting measures to the fullest extent possible," said USCIS spokesman Matthew Tragesser.

"Immigration benefits—including to live and work in the United States—remain a privilege, not a right."

The new guidance update, according to USCIS, is effective immediately, and will apply to requests pending or filed on or after the publication date.

