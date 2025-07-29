The New York police officer killed in a mass shooting in a Manhattan skyscraper on Monday was described by the city's mayor and police commissioner as a heroic Bangladeshi immigrant who saved lives while "putting his life on the line".

A gunman opened fire on Monday inside a midtown office tower, killing four people, including officer Didarul Islam, 36, before fatally shooting himself, officials said.

"We lost four souls to another senseless act of gun violence, including a member of the New York City Police Department, Officer Islam," New York Mayor Eric Adams told reporters in a press conference late on Monday.

Adams said the officer was a three and a half year veteran of the police department.

"He was saving lives, he was protecting New Yorkers," Adams said. "He loved this city, and everyone we spoke with stated he was a person of faith and a person who believed in God."

Adams said he met the officer's family on Monday night.

"I told them that he was a hero, and we admire him for putting his life on the line," the mayor added.