WORLD
1 min read
US envoy visits Ukraine to discuss weapons, sanctions against Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets Donald Trump's envoy Keith Kellogg to outline Russian threats and seek stronger US backing for Kiev’s defence efforts.
US envoy visits Ukraine to discuss weapons, sanctions against Russia
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and US Special Envoy for Ukraine Kellogg meet in Rome / Reuters
July 14, 2025

US President Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg arrived in Kiev on Monday to discuss security and sanctions against Russia, the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration has said.

"Defence, strengthening security, weapons, sanctions, protecting our people, strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and the United States — there are many topics to discuss," Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app on Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Sunday that he had instructed military commanders to present Kellogg with information on Russia's capabilities and Ukraine's prospects.

Kellogg will also meet the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine and intelligence services, he added.

"Negotiations on further support will take place during the week," Zelenskyy said, adding that he wanted the United States to understand fully what could be done to "compel Russia to (make) peace".

Recommended

Trump said on Sunday he would send Patriot air defence missiles to Ukraine because they were needed to repel intensifying Russian attacks.

He is also expected to announce a new plan to arm Ukraine with offensive weapons in a sharp departure from his earlier stance, Axios has reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

RelatedTRT Global - Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan