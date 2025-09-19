Germany wants to work productively on ideas regarding the use of Russian assets frozen in the European Union, Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil has said in Copenhagen, indicating an openness in Berlin towards the legally fraught issue.

"Everything must be carefully examined," Klingbeil said on Friday ahead of talks with his EU counterparts.

"Germany will take on a role in which we want to make things possible and not one in which we block things," he added.

Wary of seizing the assets, a red line for some in the EU, the bloc is discussing ways to use them more intensively to fund support for Ukraine amid uncertainty over the United States' commitment to Kiev under President Donald Trump.

So far, the EU has only taken an interest generated from the assets, which were frozen after Moscow's attacks on Ukraine in February 2022.